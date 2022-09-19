Harry Kane targeted by Premier League rivals Chelsea

Credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham’s number 10, Harry Kane, became a target for Chelsea, Spurs’ direct rival in the Premier League. To bring in the England forward, the Blues are willing to offer Romelu Lukaku – who is on loan to Inter Milan – plus a sum of money, according to the report. The Sun.

However, Belgian striker Lukaku is happy with his return to Calcio and, in addition, Chelsea have an agreement for him to stay at Inter Milan for another season, which could be an obstacle in the negotiation for Harry Kane.

Newly signed by the Blues, Graham Potter is a fan of Kane’s football. Taking into account the whole scenario involving the loan of Lukaku and the terms, another aggravating factor that would make the negotiation difficult is the great rivalry between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Kane was rumored to be at Bayern Munich this season and has already asked to leave Tottenham in 2021

One of Tottenham’s biggest idols, Harry Kane, considered one of the best strikers of today, recently had his name attached to Bayern Munich as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who now defends the colors of Barcelona.

Harry Kane is valued at 90 million euros (R$ 470 million at the current price) –via Transfermarkt. This amount is less than what Chelsea paid to take Lukaku out of Inter Milan last year. At the time, the Blues paid 113 million euros (BRL 704 million at the time) to count on the striker.

The England forward still has two more years on his contract with Spurs. However, if there is no contract renewal, Kane can leave the club for free in 2024. In 2021, Kane asked to leave Tottenham, but the club played hard not to lose the player.