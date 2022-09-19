Has ‘Big Sky’ been cancelled? – ETC AND POP!

Big Sky’s viewership ratings for the second season dropped on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to speculation about the season’s future. The show’s first season had a healthy critical rating of 69%, while fans gave it a modest 46%. The second installment saw ratings plummet to 39 percent. However, ABC decided to give the series another run and with some new additions to the cast.

Created by David E Kelly (‘Big Little Lies’) and based on the CJ Box book series, ‘Big Sky’ premiered in 2020 and was one of the channel’s hit shows during its pilot season and did well alongside ‘ Station 19’. The introduction of ‘The Boys’ star Jensen Ackles did well for the show towards the end of the second season as ratings increased. With that, a third season is set to premiere, quashing all the rumors that the star-studded show has been canceled by the network.

Has ‘Big Sky’ been cancelled?

ABC has given the green light for a third season of ‘Big Sky’ slated to premiere this fall on the network. This time, the crime thriller is released with a new title, on a new night and at a new time. ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ will premiere September 21 with new episodes at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

A new season three trailer has been released and it shows the core trio of Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Jensen Ackles investigating the case of a missing climber. The cast also sees Jamie Lynn-Siegler (‘The Sopranos’) announced as a series regular after recurring roles in previous seasons. Logan Marshall-Green, Jesse James Keitel, Janina Gavankar and Dedee Pfeiffer also reprise their roles. Country music legend and actress Reba McEntire will join the cast to play the new character, Sunny Brick.

According to TV Line, the final season will see Private Detective Cassie Dewell, Deputy Sheriff Jenny Hoyt and newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen succeed in maintaining law and order in Helena, Montana. However, things go awry when a local trip led by Sunny Barnes goes dark.

‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ premieres Wednesday, September 21, 2022 on ABC, with new episodes being released weekly.