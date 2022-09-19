How is programmatic media in OOH with Google?

Thais Monteiro

September 19, 2022 – 6:00 am

In August, Google announced a venture into other media marketing. The company has launched a feature that allows campaign management in DOOH (digital out-of-home) dashboards on Display & Video 360 (DV360), Google’s programmatic media platform. In this way, big tech aims to offer the benefits of programmatic media to the environment via the digital environment.

The largest digital ad company, and one that concentrates the largest investments by advertisers in this format, Google entered this market to gain more prominence in advertising marketing, says Daniel Kaminitz, CEO of Weach Group “The announcement of a DSP proprietary to Google it is a big tech solution to increasingly occupy all possible digital territories”, he says.

For the executive, the move is an opening for the market to venture into a more complete experience from the DV360, which aims to bring a more diverse experience, with more publishers.

It is precisely at the publishers’ point that Heitor Pontes, CSO at Helloo, cites a benefit. “For exhibitors, the positive impact is the opening of a new revenue channel that generates a more dynamic and versatile perception of the medium, for agencies and advertisers it is yet another market segment that can compose the mix of media under the eyes of programmatic media, enhancing the performance of campaigns with a much greater assertiveness base”, he explains.

Kaminitz considers that the DOOH market is still new to advertising and could evolve substantially. The arrival of Google may help. According to Pontes, the market expects the presence of big tech in this sector to make the media more attractive to brands of all sizes.

At the same time, the new player will represent greater competitiveness for the other DSPs (demand-side platforms). “The competitiveness of the digital market is also beginning to be reflected in the DOOH universe, without a doubt the other DSPs will need to find ways to remain competitive”, says Pontes.