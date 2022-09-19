Hugo Souza is close to having his destiny sealed in Flamengo

Raised to the professionals in 2020 by a series of embezzlement that took place at Flamengo, goalkeeper Hugo Souza may leave the club next season. According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the athlete has been receiving offers from some clubs in Portugal. That is, little used by Dorival, he is aware that he will hardly have opportunities at Fla in 2023.

Even though representatives of the goalkeeper assure that a definitive departure is not being negotiated at the moment, the scenario points to Hugo Souza not remaining in Gávea next year. Nowadays, Hugo is the third goalkeeper of Flamengo, behind Santos and Diego Alves, respectively. Previously, the young man was former coach Paulo Sousa’s first choice.

Hugo’s history with Flamengo

Hugo is 23 years old and has a contract with Mais Querido until December 2025, but little was known by the general public until September 2020. At the time, the goalkeeper was placed as a starter against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, by Diego Alves, César and Gabriel Batista test positive for Covid-19.

In his debut, he was elected the star of the game and essential for Flamengo to keep the tie at 1 to 1 against rival alviverde. Soon after, he assumed the starting position of Mengão, but his performance dropped at the end of the season. In 2021, he lost the spot to Gabriel Batista, as Diego Alves and Cesar were injured, and he only regained the title this year with Paulo Sousa.

However, even if he received morale from the Portuguese and his coaching staff, the performance below expectations made Flamengo move in the market and hire Santos, from Ahtletico-PR.

