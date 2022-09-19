in mediocre standing going to the penultimate episode

Tales of the Living Dead enters its penultimate episode on firmly mediocre bases. The anthology series set in Living Dead universe has not been great or terrible. The six-episode first season primarily explores new characters at different times in the zombie apocalypse. The highlight so far explains how a well-known character, the monstrous Alpha (Samantha Morton), and her daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum), became part of the skin-mask Whisperers. The show avoids most of the silly pitfalls that plague the franchise’s other properties. Said that, Tales of the Living Dead hasn’t delivered anything extraordinary enough to make the fandom clamor for its renewal.

The third episode, “Dee,” gives Samantha Morton another opportunity to be scary and menacing. This is the first installment that does not have two central characters interacting. We see the nascent Alpha, now Dee, and Lydia taking refuge in a riverboat sanctuary. Her voice informs her that it’s been about a year since civilization fell. She also admits to killing her father as a child and later Lydia’s. A tall, athletic woman, Brooke (Lauren Glazier), has gathered a bunch of survivors. They live in relative luxury in the safety of a river boat. Brooke organizes dinner parties and exercise classes. Lydia likes the lively Brooke much to Alpha’s dismay.

Dee believes Brooke is a fool who doesn’t understand that the world has changed. She works as a caretaker on the boat to be part of it. Dee worries that Brooke is corrupting Lydia. Her suspicions are confirmed when a bartender organizes a heist with outside help. Dee escapes with Lydia on a raft to the swamp. She covers herself and her terrified daughter in blood to avoid walkers. Dee sees that Brooke survived the carnage. She spares his life, but cuts Brooke’s face as a reminder. Dee is about to kill Lydia crying to save her from a worse death when fate intervenes. They are found by Hera (Anne Beyer), the original leader of the Whisperers. Dee transforms into Alpha, kills Hera and uses her face as a skin mask.

The second episode, “Blair/Gina,” is the most perplexing. Blair (Parker Posey) runs a small insurance office on the outskirts of Atlanta. Selfish and chatty, she mocks Gina (Jillian Bell), the quiet receptionist. Blair tells her employees that the news about angry people makes no sense. She then tries to get out of town with her boyfriend “Ken doll”. Blair sees Gina try to steal a gas tank. The resulting scuffle results in an explosion that kills them both.

Déjà Vu in the Zombie Apocalypse

Blair and Gina are stunned when they reappear in the office before the tanker explodes. ONE groundhog day scenario unfolds where they relive the incident over and over again. Gina finally vents her frustration with Blair. They resolve differences and work together to change the outcome. The episode ends with them heading to chaotic Atlanta to rescue Gina’s family. I can’t understand why this kind of déjà vu story takes place in the zombie apocalypse. Fortunately, it has a bigger meaning and it’s not just a slob; which would be stupidly ironic given the episode’s premise.

The premiere, “Evie/Joe,” has a new-age spiritualist (Olivia Munn) and a doomsday preparer (Terry Crews) on a trip to Michigan. They save each other’s lives and become survival partners. Episode four, “Amy/Dr. Everett”, takes place in a pristine desert where nature has claimed the land. Dr. Everett (Anthony Edwards), a scientist obsessed with studying Homo Mortuus, his nomenclature for walkers, is interrupted by Amy (Poppy Liu), a woman on the run without a hand. She realizes that he abhors humanity and has no interest in helping his community. Everett warns that standing in the area with a huge herd of zombies means certain death. Amy ignores his wisdom and is bitten. She becomes another of his guinea pigs.

Amy dies and Alpha too much later Living Dead Timeline. All other characters survive. I can only assume, if there is a second season, that we will see them again in new situations. Maybe they’ll eventually meet in crossover episodes. The question remains why Blair and Gina repeated their date. They can be instrumental figures with the ability to right deadly wrongs. This brings up another existential/sci-fi aspect that can be intriguing or downright ridiculous.

Each episode had minimal production values, gore, stunts and pretty much stayed in the same setting. The budget is clearly far from that of the main series. Living Dead has eight episodes remaining in its run. No other spin-offs have been announced. Tales of the Living Dead it needs to strengthen itself to stay relevant. The characters presented seem to be facing other stories. They were decently written and acted. Although, we only saw them for forty minutes each and no more than sixteen episodes. It remains to be seen if any of them have parts in the final two episodes. It would be weird for a second season to discount them completely and start over. An interesting twist could be the same actors playing different characters as american horror story. Make Blair and Gina continually come back as dog groomers.

Tales of the Living Dead is produced by AMC Studios. New episodes premiere Sunday nights on AMC. The following week’s episode is available immediately on AMC+.