In the Brasileirão with the most reds in ten years, Fla-Flu has a record of expulsions in the championship | statistical spy

The weekend’s Fla-Flu had five players sent off and decisively helped to transform this Brasileirão into the edition with the most red cards for athletes in the last ten years, even with a game still to be played in this round.

There were 83 expulsions in 27 rounds, surpassing the 2020 edition, which had 82 red cards for athletes in the first 27 rounds.

Nathan celebrates Fluminense's goal against Flamengo — Photo: André Durão

Red cards for athletes in Brasileirão until round 27 The 2022 edition is the one that had the most athletes expelled from the field in the last ten years Source: Statistical Spy

With five players sent off, three from Flu (one of them from the bench, David Braz) and two from Flamengo, the Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense match became the one with the most red cards for athletes in this Brasileirão, surpassing Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo , from round 13, which had four athletes expelled.

Games with the most red cards at the 2022 Brasileirão Match round Reds for two yellows straight reds total reds Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense 27 1 4 5 Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo 13 1 3 4 Avai 1 x 0 America-MG 1 0 two two Avai 1 x 2 Youth 6 0 two two Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Coritiba 7 0 two two Cuiabá 1 x 1 Internacional 7 1 1 two Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo 8 0 two two Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Corinthians 12 0 two two Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR 13 1 1 two Cuiabá 2 x 0 Botafogo 16 1 1 two Goiás 2 x 1 Atletico-GO 24 0 two two Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará 25 1 1 two Ceara 0 x 2 Sao Paulo 27 0 two two

It was the third time that David Braz received a red card in this Brasileirão, becoming the most expelled athlete from the competition. The Fluminense defender had already been sent off in Fla-Flu of the first round, defeat by 2 to 1, also by complaint and also on the bench, and in the defeat by 0 x 2 against Atlético-GO, for killing with a push a counterattack, when he was the last defender of the line, not counting the goalkeeper.

The weekend’s Fla-Flu was the fifth played this season and the fourth in which there was at least one expulsion in the derby. Only in the first game of this year’s Carioca final did the match end without at least one player being sent off.

In the other four clashes between Flamengo and Fluminense in the season, there were 11 expulsions, eight of them for unsportsmanlike attitudes. Of the 11 expulsions, three involved athletes who were protesting from the bench against the refereeing team.

Expulsions in the season’s Fla-Flus Competition round Match Club expelled Reason From Rio TG04 Flamengo 0 x 1 Fluminense Flamengo Vitinho at. antid., punch From Rio TG04 Flamengo 0 x 1 Fluminense Fluminense Calegari at. antid., discussion From Rio Final Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo Fluminense Fred at. antid., push From Rio Final Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo Flamengo Bruno Henrique at. antid., push Brazilian 8 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Flamengo wheeled complaint (bank) Brazilian 8 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Fluminense David Braz complaint (bank) Brazilian 27 Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense Fluminense David Braz complaint (bank) Brazilian 27 Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense Flamengo Marine at. antid., push Brazilian 27 Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense Fluminense Manuel at. antid., push Brazilian 27 Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense Flamengo Everton at. antid., aggression Brazilian 27 Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense Fluminense Caio Paulista at. antid., aggression