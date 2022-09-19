Intel launches NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC with Arc A770M GPU

The small computer is based on Alder Lake CPU

Intel’s NUC line of small PCs has gained a new member with the company’s CPU and GPU. O NUC 12 Enthusiast “Serpent Canyon”which had already been announced, is equipped with a processor Core i7-12700H and its high-end Alchemist-series GPU: the Arc A770M. The mini PC is already on pre-order.

The hardware, which is not high-end, should be enough to handle heavy applications and games. So far, Intel says that the Arc A770 GPU fights against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, so if the mobile chip follows the same path (in equivalence), the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast could be a good output for mini PCs.

The small computer supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200 and offers three M.2 PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 SSD slots, supporting between 128GB to 1TB of storage, plus six USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and two Type-C.

Intel does not specify the consumption of the Arc A770M GPU, only the Core i7-12700H, 14-core, 20-thread CPU with turbo for 4.7 GHz and 45 W TDP. The base version of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast, with 8 GB and 256GB of storage costs $1,690 and $1,944 for 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.

Desktop Intel Arc GPUs do not yet have a release date or price

Even without revealing when its graphics cards arrive, or even their prices, Intel continues to release products related to Arc Alchemist. The company has already released several videos detailing its cards more and more, especially the two strongest: Arc A750 and A770.

The first is the competitor of the RTX 3060, according to Intel (they don’t mention AMD in the comparisons). In its own tests, the Arc A750 manages to get ahead of the NVIDIA rival. Intel says the GPU will be faster than the RTX 3060 by around 10% in DX12 games, costing less.

The Arc A770, a high-end GPU of the first generation Arc, which will not be at the same level as an RTX 3090 or RX 6900 XT, will compete, at most, with the RTX 3060 Ti. Intel itself has already said that it would like the GPU to be able to go further, with some rumors pointing to a rivalry against the RTX 3070.

For now, the expectation for the launch of these boards is on September 27, when Intel Innovation will take place. The launch of the NUC 12 Enthusiast with GPU Arc A770M is scheduled for the end of September, which could be an indication that something should be shown at the company’s event.

Intel says Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will arrive “very soon” in “key countries”

Company emphasizes ReBar recommendation for its Arc Alchemist boards



Via: TechPowerUp