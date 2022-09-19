iOS 16 is released with bugs and becomes a meme. Why not update your iPhone?

Apple released last Monday (12) iOS 16, its newest operating system for iPhones. Like all technological innovations, it comes with several bugs, which has motivated many complaints – and, of course, many memes – on Twitter.

Users report that, after the update, iPhones started to have problems with the touch, excessive battery use or applications that close by themselves, according to the memes below:

iOS 16 on iPhone doesn’t really crash, it closes the app right in your face — A page out of context (@shitpagina) September 16, 2022

general waking up like this and seeing that ios 16 is buggy and tiktok closing by itself pic.twitter.com/vRp411xXk8 — angelo (@angelugabe) September 15, 2022

For those who are having touch problems after IOS 16, here it is: go to accessibility

Touch

touch adaptation active

further down choose “use ringtone initial”

Go further under “Swipe Gestures”

active, and choose 2x. It doesn’t improve 100% but it helps well. pic.twitter.com/d2KFKdvDmC — Miranda ᶜʳᶠ will have no more love (@miranda_zxp) September 16, 2022

When to update iPhone to iOS 16?

As tempting as it is to update the device to try out new system features, a little caution is welcome at this time.

After all, even if iOS 16 has been extensively tested by Apple, it will still be susceptible to bugs – something to be expected in any new operating system. This can include excessive battery drain, unusable features, forced app closures, and even appliances that restart unexpectedly.

About the battery, for example, it is natural that it discharges faster than normal. The device will work more in the background to account for the new features launched by the apple brand. That way, if your device already has battery life issues, refrain from upgrading to the new system – at least for now.

In addition, as iOS has just been released, most apps are not yet compatible with the new system – which can cause apps to drain more battery power. This same lack of compatibility can also be behind application crashes and forced closures.

As pointed out by 9To5Mac, Apple has apparently already released the iOS 16.0.1 update for the iPhone 14 line with a series of bug fixes. It is worth remembering that the new models of Apple cell phones begin to be marketed from this Friday (16).

So instead of updating your iPhone system right now, consider waiting a little longer for the new patches that will be released in the coming weeks. They should fix most of the major bugs in the new system.