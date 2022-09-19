iPhone 12 vs iPhone 14: find out if it’s worth switching phones | Cell

The iPhone 14 has a technical sheet full of features, such as accessing satellites in an emergency, running iOS 16 and a more powerful battery than the predecessor iPhone 13. This combination can stoke the desire of fans to change the device. After two years, iPhone 12 users still have a current cell phone with 5G internet access and an OLED screen. In the following lines, compare the features of the two handsets and decide if – for your scenario – it’s worth switching from 12 to 14.

The predecessor of the iPhone 13 landed in Brazil with a capacity of 64 GB and reached Brazilian consumers in October 2020 for R$ 7,999. The price dropped by BRL 4,130 and the Apple cell phone is found for BRL 3,869 on Amazon, in six color options. While the iPhone 14 was presented in the national market for about R$7,599, for the 128 GB storage version. So far, the date of the start of sales is not known.

iPhone 14 has five color options

On the front, the two models have several similarities. They have a 6.1-inch borderless display that uses OLED technology, commercially called Super Retina XDR Display. The resolution is Full HD+ (2532 X 1170 pixels), which allows for a rate of 460 pixels per inch. The devices still reach 625 nits of brightness, with a maximum peak of 1,200 nits.

The screen of both features a special treatment called Ceramic Shield (or ceramic shield) which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees greater resistance than any smartphone glass. Another important protection is the IP68 certification, which allows water and dust resistance and allows the cell phone to be immersed in up to six meters for 30 minutes.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

As for the design, they are also similar. The more square structure and flattened sides, in a design very similar to older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 5. The edges are very reduced thanks to the reduction of the edges. On the front, there is a large notch that houses the selfie camera.

At the rear, there are differences in terms of lens arrangement. The camera alignment is positioned on a square base at the top left. While the iPhone 12 has the two lenses one under the other, the new model has the diagonal lens assembly module.

iPhone 14 has the same aesthetics on the back as the previous generation model

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 feature a set of dual cameras on the back. Although the resolution is the same in both models, the new generation promises superior performance in night shots, thanks to the larger aperture of the lens.

The iPhone 14 photo set consists of:

12 MP main (f/1.5)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/1.9)

The photographic arrangement of the iPhone 12 is as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.6)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

The new iPhone gained improvements in the front camera. According to the manufacturer, the sensor was larger and allowed 38% improvements in capturing in low-light environments in photos and videos. In addition, it is worth mentioning the autofocus function on the selfie camera.

Both devices feature 4K video recording, with HDR and Dolby Vision at up to 30 frames per second. The big difference is the possibility of using Cinema Mode in the new line of conventional iPhone, in which it is allowed to blur the background of people and objects for a more sophisticated and professional look.

performance and storage

The iPhone 14 does not come with the A16 Bionic in its composition. Apple decided to put its most powerful processor only in the most sophisticated versions of the new line, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Pro Max. As a result, the new conventional model comes with the same processor as the iPhone 13: the A15 Bionic, with a six-core CPU (two high-performance and four energy-efficient).

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 has the A14 Bionic processor in its datasheet, also with six cores (two high-performance and four energy-efficient). The change, however, is present in the GPU, which gained an extra core in the new generation. Although not confirming the number, rumors suggest that the new model brings 6 GB of RAM. In fact, a 50% jump that tends to allow for better multitasking performance.

As for storage, the 2020 model comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options. The new version already starts with 128 GB and still brings the possibility of 256 GB and 512 GB. Neither of them has the possibility of an external memory card.

The new iPhone weighs 172 grams

Apple also does not reveal the mAh capacity of the iPhones battery, but it is estimated, according to the manufacturer, that the iPhone 14 will allow up to 20 hours of video playback on the iPhone 14, 16 hours of video streaming and 80 hours of video playback. audio. While the 2020 model guarantees 17 hours of video, 11 hours of video streaming and 65 hours of audio playback.

The portal GSM Arena, which specializes in technology, estimates that the iPhone 12 has a 2,815 mAh component, while the iPhone 14 would bring 3,279 mAh. This is an interesting difference that puts the younger generation at an advantage.

Both phones support 20W fast charging. This means that it is possible to take the models’ battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Wireless charging up to 15W is via MagSafe and Qi. None of them come with a charger in the box.

New iOS allows customization of the device

The iPhone 14 arrived with the new iOS 16. The new version of Apple’s operating system has a remodeled aesthetic for the lock screen and new functions, including reading texts in videos. It is worth mentioning the focus on the customization of the device.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 leaves the factory with iOS 14, Apple’s operating system update announced in June 2020. However, the manufacturer has already reported that the model receives the update to iOS 16.

iPhone 12

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 are compatible with the new 5G mobile network that is being implemented in Brazil. 5G is already found in some capitals, bringing very high data transmission speeds.

In addition, they bring NFC technology, which makes it possible to make payments by approximation without needing a card to perform the procedure. Both devices still feature TrueDepth technology, responsible for the phone’s face unlock function, Face ID.

Different colors of iPhone 14 in launch held at Apple headquarters

The iPhone 14 has Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster than the iPhone 12’s Bluetooth 5.0, plus a new-gen exclusive feature, Accident Detection. With this, the phone is able to identify if the user has a car accident to notify local emergency services.

The iPhone 12 was launched in Brazil in October 2020 with a price from R$ 7,999 for the 64 GB version. These days, the device can be found for values ​​from R$3,869 on Amazon. It brings six shades of colors available: black, white, red, blue, green and purple.

The iPhone 14, in turn, was presented in the Brazilian market with a suggested value of R$ 7,599, with a storage of 128 GB. There is currently no set date for the start of sales. Color options are: blue, purple, midnight (graphite), starlight (white) and red.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 14 iPhone 12 Launch september 2022 october 2020 launch price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 7,999 Current price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 3,869 Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor A15 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM memory uninformed uninformed Storage 128GB, 256GB or 512GB 64GB, 128GB and 256GB Memory card no support no support Back camera dual, 12 MP and 12 MP dual, 12 MP and 12 MP Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Drums uninformed uninformed Operational system iOS 16 iOS 14 Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm; 172 grams 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm; 164 grams Colors blue, purple, midnight (graphite), starlight (white), and red black, white, red, blue, green and purple

With information from Apple (1/two) and GSM Arena