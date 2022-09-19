iPhone 14 Pro camera shakes so much on Instagram and TikTok that it even makes noise – Tecnoblog

The camera is one of the great successes of cell phones from apple. But the iPhone 14 Pro arrived in stores with a problem that displeases users: the main sensor, 48 megapixels, is shaking a lot when using third-party apps such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. It shakes so much that it even makes a loud noise.

iPhone 14 Pro camera has a flaw that prevents use in third-party apps (Image: Playback / Apple)

The cases were reported on social media. On Saturday (17), a Twitter user said that when opening Snapchat, the smartphone is shaking for a few seconds. Another complaint emerged the day before, in a video posted on the same platform by youtuber Luke Miani, after using third-party apps on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Complaints continued on Reddit. This weekend, yet another iPhone 14 Pro owner claimed that the camera is shaking when using Snapchat. Faced with the unexpected situation, there was even a prankster who joked in the comments: “it must be Dynamic Island with an earthquake”.

Reddit has gathered other complaints. “I have been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram,” said a user on the social network on Saturday (17). “However, I have no problems using the normal camera app.”

The problem has also hit TikTok. Content creator Damian Munoz reported that when starting a shoot over the social network on his iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera starts to shake. And just like the other cases, the sensor shook so much that it made a noise.

iPhone 14 Pro has problem still unresolved

It is still unclear what is behind the problem that hits the phone released on Friday (16). What is known, so far, is that the crash happens when running third-party applications. And this is precisely where the main reports spread across the internet are concentrated, as most users discovered the defect when opening the camera on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

However, it is important to note that the cell phone has undergone a major change in the photographic set. In addition to the new 48-megapixel main camera, the component brings the second generation of sensor-shift optical image stabilization system. So, there is a chance that the problem is caused by a software glitch, due to the technology update.

The solution is another mystery. Meanwhile, consumers can’t use one of the main features of a cell phone that starts at $999 in the United States. In Brazil, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will hit stores with prices starting at R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively.

Apple has yet to comment on the case.

With information: 9to5Mac, MacRumors and The Verge