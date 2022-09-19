Is it easy to download Novo RG on mobile?

Each person will be able to access the digital version of the new ID. Know how!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Those who live in Brazil can now download the new digital ID 2022 on their cell phone. In short, the new tool brings more practicality, especially because having the document in hand is important. The new option made available by the government makes it even easier.

It turns out that the user does not need to have the physical document in hand, and this guarantees even more security to the citizen. In view of this, it is possible to download the digital ID on your cell phone, so that it is no longer necessary to carry the physical document in hand. Below, see if it’s easy, and how to download the new RG.

Is it easy to download the new RG on the cell phone?

According to the Federal Government, Brazilians who already have the CPF and live in Minas Gerais, Acre, Pernambuco, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul can request the document. The other states are expected to start issuing the new model by March 2023.

The tool is an application offered by the States to the population. Each person will be able to access the digital version of the new ID. After installing the new RG, just click on the option to add the document. Once this is done, point your cell phone camera at the QR Code that is on your document, and validate the digital option.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

In addition, the physical version (paper or plastic) is a form of guarantee for those who do not have access to the internet, smartphones or computers. The digital format of the document can be obtained through the federal government application. However, only after the issuance of the physical wallet.

Thus, each state has its definitions, as well as whether or not they can release the digital version of the document at this time.

“The replacement will be done gradually and free of charge. It is important to point out that the current identity remains valid until 2032. The change will be gradual and without mishap”, explained the government.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.