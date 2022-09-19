James Cameron recalls fight with studio to release 2009 film Rolling Stone

According to James Cameron, studio executives wanted to reduce the duration and cut characters flying across the screen.

James Cameron recalled the confrontations he had with the heads of the studios before the release of avatara film with one of the highest grossing worldwide in the history of cinema, in 2009.

Before the release of the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Waterset to release in Brazilian theaters on December 15, 2022, the iconic director stated how executives wanted the production to be shorter in duration – and to reduce characters flying across the screen.

“Well, it turns out that’s what the public loved most, in terms of our exit poll and data collection,” he said. Cameron during an interview with The New York Times. “And this is a place where I just drew a line in the sand and said, ‘You know what? Titanic. This building we’re meeting in now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your land? Titanic paid for it, so I can do it.'”

Then the filmmaker stated how the studio “thanked” him later for standing his ground — and said how avatar “It’s still competitive with everything out there today.” “I feel my job is to protect their investment, often against their own judgment. But as long as I protect their investment, all is forgiven.”

Avatar: The Way of the Waters – title of the sequence avatar(2009) – won first trailer. Teaser highlights landscapes of pandoramany never seen in the franchise’s debut film, and interaction between animals, humans, and the na’vi – name of the alien species.

Directed by James Cameron, film has suffered from delays since the first estimated release date, in 2014. The feature should hit theaters in December this year. Filmmaker also prepares third and fourth films of avatar.

Cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the names.

Cameron also signs production alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

Check out trailer of avatar 2:

What is the story of Avatar 2?

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana) 14 years after the events of the debut feature. The second and third films will be set in aquatic locations on the planet. pandora. The premiere date is December 16, 2022, while the next three films in the franchise are expected to hit theaters in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

