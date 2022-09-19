James Gunn Can’t Take Any More Invisible Drax Jokes

The writer/director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, seems to regret writing a particular joke that keeps coming back to haunt him. Making its debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with the first guardians, James Gunn immediately injected his irreverent sense of humor into the MCU. He then followed up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. A third movie is scheduled to be released next year and a Christmas special from Guardians of the Galaxy is coming towards the end of this year.

5 Super Nintendo franchises that didn’t leave the console

However, the joke of which Gunn can’t get rid of it, nor did it come from one of its own efforts. Avengers: Infinity Wardirected by Joe and Anthony Russosaw the Star-Lord of Chris Pratt and Gamora from Zoe Saldana sharing a touching and heartfelt moment only to be surprised by Dave Bautista like Drax standing a few feet away, clumsily eating and watching.

despite the others guardians look and speak directly to him, Drax insists that he is moving so slowly that he has literally become invisible. Although Gunn have not driven infinity warhe was brought in to assist in the dialogue of guardianssomething he apparently wanted to reconsider.

James Gunn’s Repentance

Replying to a Twitter follower asking for Gunn that “returns an invisible Drax moment,” the director responded with exasperation. Apparently, this fan is far from the first person to bring the moment to Gunn and he is no longer enjoying himself, even going so far as to say he almost regrets writing the joke. See the conversation below:

Game of Thrones: Scenes from the books that would be impossible to adapt

Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition to the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. https://t.co/LcoEaSqjIB —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022

if James Gunn wasn’t a fan of invisibility jokes, he certainly didn’t do himself any favors by releasing his next big superhero project, The Suicide Squad gives A.D. One of the main characters of this movie – and now the star of her own spin-off series – and the Peacemaker in John Cena. Scenelike this Bautistahails from the world of professional wrestling, where his signature taunt was waving his hand back and forth in front of his face as he dropped his catchphrase, “You can not see me”.

So, as mentioned in your answer, it looks like Gunn is probably getting invisibility jokes from fans of Marvel and gives A.Dand regularly enough for him to question whether it was worth it.

unfortunately for James Gunn, the jokes can go on for a while as none of the properties show any sign of slowing down. With the Christmas Special Guardians of the Galaxy slated for a December release, Vol.3 slated for a May 2023 release date and the second season of Peacemaker scheduled to begin production in just a few months, these characters, and the over-the-top jokes associated with them, are unlikely to leave the public consciousness anytime soon.

House of the Dragon | Discover the family tree of the Targaryens

I hope that, at least for the good of James Gunnwhichever project he works on next, will also not be starring a former professional wrestler known for making the bizarrely specific claim of being invisible.