James Webb Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) released, this Monday, 19, the first images of Mars captured by the James Webb telescope. According to the US agency, the equipment brings a “unique perspective” of the red planet. The records were made on 5 September.

James Webb is close to Mars. Therefore, it can analyze phenomena that occur in the short term, such as dust storms and seasonal changes. The satellite’s activity also allows scientists to study phenomena that happened at different times on the Martian planet.

In one of the images released, it is possible to observe the rings of the Huygens crater, which is about 450 kilometers in diameter. In that same photo, Syrtis Major, a dark volcanic rock, is apparent.

In the second image, the telescope captured moments of thermal emission. In this case, the photo shows the light the planet emits as it loses heat.

“The brightest region on the planet is where the Sun is practically overhead, because it’s usually the hottest,” NASA explained in a statement. “The brightness diminishes towards the polar regions, which receive less sunlight, and less light is emitted from the cooler Northern Hemisphere, which is experiencing winter at this time of year.”

A preliminary analysis by scientists brings information about dust, icy clouds, the types of rocks present on the surface of Mars and the composition of the planet’s atmosphere. NASA said this data, together with the images captured by James Webb, will be useful for future research.