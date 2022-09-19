Japan is hit by Typhoon Nanmadol and counts thousands of refugees; see pictures – World

This Sunday (18), Japan is hit by the typhoon Nanmadol. The southwest coast of the country is the most impacted in the face of the forecast of violent gusts of wind and torrential rains. “The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol touched down near the city of Kagoshima at 19:00” (7:00 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

Wind gusts reached 235 km/h and the typhoon has already 500 mm of rain in less than 24 hours in some areas of Kyushu island. The JMA issued a “special alert” to Kagoshima and Mizayaki prefectures in southern Kyushu, where at least 20,000 people were preparing to spend the night in shelters.

The agency also warned that the region could face a danger “unprecedented” with the winds, waves and torrential rains.

More of 200 thousand homes were without electricity in the affected regions. Operations of regional and high-speed trains, nearly 500 flights and maritime transport in the region were also suspended. The information is from G1.

Difficulty of convincing

Departure notices are not mandatory in Japan and at times authorities face difficulty to convince residents that they should head to shelters before extreme weather conditions.

“We ask maximum prudence“, said Ryuta Kurora, director of the meteorological agency’s forecasting unit, this Saturday (17). “It’s a very dangerous typhoon. The wind will be so strong that some houses could collapse,” he said, before warning about floods and landslides.

He also recommended the population to seek refuge in sturdy buildings and not approach windows. After hitting Kyushu, the typhoon should head northeast and affect the main island from Japan, Honshu, until Wednesday morning.

The typhoon season records the highest intensity between august and september in Japan.

other disasters

Three years ago, another typhoon, Hagibis, caused more than 100 deaths in Japan. At the time, the nation hosted the Rugby World Cup.

Scientists believe that climate change increases the intensity and frequency from storms and extreme weather events.