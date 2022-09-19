Joe Biden says the Covid-19 pandemic is over

Speech is made in the same week that the WHO predicts the end of the health crisis coming; the United States accumulates worst numbers of the health crisis

United States President Joe Biden



the president of United States, Joe Bidenconsiders that the pandemic of Covid-19 “it’s over”, but says that his government continues to work against the problems generated by the coronavirus. “The pandemic is over. But even today, we still have a problem with Covid-19 and we are working hard to solve it. But the pandemic is over”, he said in an interview with CBS this Sunday, 18. Also this week, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, assured that the world “has never been so close to the end of the pandemic”. ”, after registering the lowest death rate in the world since the beginning of the health crisis. With more than one million deaths, the United States has the worst mortality rate recorded in the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. Currently, 67.7% of the population is vaccinated against the disease, of which 48.6 % also took some booster dose of the immunizer.

