José Aldo makes a deal with the UFC and retires as an MMA legend

Brazilian legend surprised the MMA community with the news this Sunday (18) that he is hanging up his gloves

A bombshell caught the community of MMA by surprise this Sunday (18). One of the biggest names in the history of the sport, José Aldo hung up his gloves after closing an agreement with the UFC to leave the company without having to do the last fight that his contract called for. The information was given first hand by Combate and later confirmed by Ag. Fight.

Former featherweight champion (66 kg) of Ultimate and WEC, the Brazilian from Manaus (AM) is considered the best athlete who has competed up to 66 kg in mixed martial arts. O ‘People’s Champion‘, as has been established, leaves the sport at the age of 36 with a record of 31 wins and eight losses as a professional.

With an already established trajectory, Aldo reinvented himself and, at the age of 33 and contrary to statistics, he ventured into the lower division – the bantamweights (61 kg). In the new category, the Brazilian also competed for the belt, but was surpassed by Petr Yan. Then he didn’t let himself down and lined up three wins in a row. However, the impetus for a new title race has been dampened by the latest setback, in the face of Merab Dvalisvili.

Aldo followed the path of his friend and training partner at Nova União, Leo Santos, who recently also announced that he is retired from MMA. Interestingly, the pupils of Dede Pederneiras they fought their last fights of their career on the same card – UFC 278, on August 20th.

The date will be forever marked as a farewell to one of the greatest idols that national sport has ever produced. Magical, Aldo extrapolated the MMA bubble and conquered the hearts of all Brazilians. It became a movie. He made history.

His ‘last dance’ was performed at ‘Vivint Arena’ in Utah (USA), the same stage on which the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan played his last game of his career for Chicago Bulls. Just like the throws of the orange ball star, Aldo’s kicks, knockouts and victories will forever be etched in the minds of fans of the sport.