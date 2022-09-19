Learn how to customize the new iPhone lock screen

iOS 16, Apple’s new operating system update, brought several new features to the iPhone, especially the beautiful interface. One of the most attractive is the wide possibility of customizing the lock screen, with fonts and colors for the clock, widgets, and even switching between different images.

See what’s changed:

Overlay photo: As usual, you can choose any photo for your lock screen. The difference is that if the image is of a person against a contrasting background (whether taken in portrait mode or not), a depth effect can be applied, which offers a graceful overlay of the clock, as if it were between the person and the background.

dynamic background: You can select multiple photos to rotate over time, like a digital photo frame.

Predefined themes: You can also opt for models offered by the system; Weather (with pictures of the sky that vary according to the forecast), Astronomy (with images of the Earth, Moon or Solar System), Collections (illustrations and professional photos), Color (a minimalist gradient), Emoji (mosaics with up to six of the drawings).

Clock: There are eight font options for the clock, and any color and date line can be selected.

Widgets: Apple now lets you access various information right from the lock screen, such as calendar events, Facebook updates, battery status, moon phase, sunrise and sunset times, temperature and weather forecast. In addition, apps like Spotify and Uber gained more functional views.

Notifications: Notifications have been reorganized, and now appear more discreet at the bottom of the screen; just pull up to see everything.

Different screens: You can create several different lock screens, and switch them at any time you like. They can also be associated with a focus mode (personal, work, sleep and do not disturb) for those using this function.

How to Customize Lock Screen in iOS 16:

With the phone still locked, tap and hold the screen until a menu appears. Select “Custom” (to customize the current one) or “+” (to create a new wallpaper);

Important: the image used before the upgrade will probably not be able to be customized; it can only be used with a standard clock option. If you want to continue using the same photo with the new features, you will need to create a new paper and select it. At the top, choose the image from your gallery (photo icon) or the theme you prefer (emoji, weather, astronomy, color). A preview screen will open; Tap the date line, clock and widget area to customize them; If you have chosen a photo, you can position and zoom it, change the image (icon in the lower left corner), select filters (swiping left and right, according to the four dots below), and choose the depth effect , if available (three dots in the lower right corner); If you want to use the image switching mode, choose “Random Photos”. You can let the system surprise you or select the specific photos or albums you want. In the three dots icon, choose the frequency of exchange (every hour, every day, every unlock or with a touch); After setting everything, tap add in the upper right corner. A menu will open offering a “pair” of image for the internal wallpaper, which is behind the apps with the phone unlocked; If you want to change this image, click “Custom Home Screen”. You can choose a photo, a solid color or a gradient. End with “Ok”. To link the screen to a mode, tap “Focus” at the bottom. You can make changes to the background, switch between them and create new ones at any time by following these same steps. Another way to access customization is by going to Settings > Background Image. To remove one of the lock screens, just swipe up and tap the trash icon.

iOS16 is available for models from iPhone 8, see the full list:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

To update the system, simply go to: Settings > General > Software Update.