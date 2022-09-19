Learn how to WITHDRAW the Guarantee Fund using only your cell phone; step by step

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right granted to workers who work with a formal contract, that is, who work under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). In this way, the right also includes certain groups, such as independent workers, rural workers, workers in intermittent or temporary work, athletes, among others.

Therefore, the deposit is the responsibility of the employer or company. In this sense, the deposit is made every month in the employee’s account and must be related to 8% of the salary. The best known FGTS withdrawal is in relation to when the employee undergoes a dismissal without just cause. Despite this, there are other situations that can justify the loot, which add up to about 16 situations. Most of them even allow withdrawals to take place over the internet. See more below.

Methods of withdrawing the Guarantee Fund

Firstly, it is important to highlight the modalities for withdrawing the Guarantee Fund. This is because they may be unfamiliar to many people, who may be more familiar with just the withdrawal in case of unfair dismissal. However, the situations below also justify the redemption of the money:

Employee retirement;

Worker who is 70 years of age or older;

Termination otherwise temporary;

Anniversary Withdrawal;

Extraordinary Withdrawal of the FGTS;

Disaster or emergency withdrawal;

Single work suspended;

Death of the employer or employee;

In the case of health, whether of the employee or his dependents, if it involves diseases in a terminal stage or in relation to some diseases, such as HIV or cancer;

Worker who has not had a formal contract for 3 years or more;

Declaration of bankruptcy of the employer;

Termination of contract due to force majeure or reciprocal fault;

Amortize installments of the own house;

Purchase of own property;

Contract nullity.

See also: Is it possible to buy an OWN HOUSE using the FGTS? Find out all about the news

How to do the process virtually?

Withdrawal from the Guarantee Fund can be done virtually, through the official FGTS application or the website. In the case of the first option, for example, just access the address: https://bityli.com/qzXXd. On the other hand, in the case of the second option, the link is as follows: https://www.fgts.gov.br/Pages/default.aspx.

The step by step in the application, to request the Extraordinary Withdrawal of up to BRL 1 thousand, is as follows:

Open the app on your mobile, tap on “Enter the app” and then on “continue”;

Inform the CPF and confirm that you are not a robot;

If you have an image verification step, do what the app asks;

Then, enter the password and tap “Login”;

In the start menu, find the option “Extraordinary Withdrawal” and click on it. Once this is done, the amount that the person is entitled to withdraw will appear;

If you want to know from which account the money will be withdrawn, tap on “See released FGTS accounts”;

If you want to withdraw, return to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”;

Finally, tap on “Confirm”.

In the case of the website, the process is as follows:

Access the website and then tap on “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal”;

After that, tap on “See here”;

It is necessary to inform the PIS and CPF;

Go through the step to verify that you are not a robot;

Check the images if prompted and continue;

In the next step, enter the password and then click “Continue”;

With this, the system will indicate the next steps, if the person is entitled to the withdrawal.

See also: Extraordinary FGTS needs to be withdrawn by THIS date so that the worker does not lose the money