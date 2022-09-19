Lebron James surprises everyone with a deal to buy Serie A Club; team name is exposed and reverberates on the web

THE Fenway Sports Groupowner of Liverpool, wants to expand its investments outside England. One of the businesses targeted by the company is in Brazil. This one is linked to the Libertadores champion and current candidate to the SAF model, mainly with the beads squeezing the neck. The process can happen faster than many realize.

Lebron James is one of Fenway’s shareholders. Therefore, for any market movement to be made, the star of NBA also need to approve. In this case, it seems that the ace agrees with the investment, since a sieve has already taken place and the next steps have been exposed recently. Everything is still new and, therefore, the information surprises everyone and everything.

Fenway Sports is eyeing Atlético-MG. Initially published by Fala Galo, the information gives an account of how the owner of one of the biggest teams in England arrived at Alvinegro. For the time being, there is no talk of values ​​or percentage to be acquired by investors, but it is imminent that very soon the miners will cease to be a non-profit association to finally become a club-company.

“In view of this, going through several possible ones, a strong name, which was even mentioned as a possible interest in SAF Cruzeiro last year, gains strength, Fenway Sports Group. Owner of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group also controls the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball – the company name comes from the team’s home stadium, Fenway Park. The group also has a television station and a NASCAR team. One of FSG’s shareholders is LeBron James, an NBA star currently with the Los Angeles Lakers.” , highlighted an excerpt from the publication.

Atlético is the last Brazilian champion, but should lose the position this season – Palmeiras, by advantage, gained part of the favoritism. The situation this year is desperate, as if the Clube de BH does not guarantee qualification for the next Conmebol Libertadores, the cashier will not close in a healthy way. Today, Rooster’s doubt is around R$ 1 billionwhich in the minds of many fans will be an obstacle when negotiating a sale.