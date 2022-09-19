Logan Lerman Says He’s “Excited And Curious” To Watch “Percy Jackson And The Olympians”

Disney+ aroused the interest and anticipation of many people with the production of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, including Logan Lerman. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the first interpreter of Percy Jackson revealed that he was excited and curious about the new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s books.

“I am very excited and curious to watch the series. Everything I’ve seen so far, like the cast, the way they’re producing and the fact that Rick is in charge, makes me happy. I’m happy for the fans and excited for the new generation to watch.”

When asked about a possible participation in the series, with a new role, the American actor did not rule out the possibility, but said that he was not cast: “It’s an interesting question. I could [aparecer]of course, but I won’t”.

Look:

It is worth remembering that Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri give life to the protagonists Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood in the new project. They began filming in Vancouver, Canada in June of this year.

