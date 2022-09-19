Longevity: Lessons for Investors

Have you ever wondered what the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has to do with her investments? It’s a tricky and seemingly pointless question, isn’t it? However, for all the apparent randomness involved in this response, there is an inescapable truth in our lives: death.

Although it is impossible to escape the end of life, recent advances in society have led to a significant increase in people’s life expectancy, as was the case with Queen Elizabeth, and this change has an impact on several areas of our lives.

Let’s see, then, how longevity and the Queen of England are related to your money and the way you see your investments.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II made the covers of all newspapers around the world and was featured in reports on the most varied topics. It wasn’t for less. The monarch reigned for over 70 years, one of the longest reigns on record in human history, and was a strong presence, both within the Royal Family and in UK society.

One of the most discussed topics in the articles, and which I believe is quite relevant for the current context, is the increase in life expectancy and the various impacts on people’s daily lives and, ultimately, on the structure of society as a whole.

The benefit of a long life is not unique to the British monarchy. The “homo habilis”, the first human being to inhabit the earth more than 2.5 million years ago, lived approximately 30 years, while the current life expectancy is many times longer.

This increase is a result of the improvement in people’s quality of life, advances in medicine and technology in general. However, it has a significant impact on everyone’s lives, as it generates the most diverse demands in areas such as health, psychology, food and, in particular, finance and social security, which is the central theme of this article.

The reflection of longevity in the way of looking at personal finances is a relevant issue around the world today, having generated many recent debates and even reforms of public and private pension plans in several countries, including Brazil.

The life expectancy of Brazilians, which was 52 years old in the 1960s, has been improving over time and is now around 77 years old, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

As everything in the world of economics is relative, this benefit of more years of life also carries with it a need for greater capital accumulation to be able to pay the bills when our productive capacity is reduced. According to recent statistics released by Serasa, more than 11 million people over 60 are in debt, a sad reality that reflects the lack of financial education of the average Brazilian and the increase in life expectancy.

The queen was estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is, of course, an exception to the rule. For the common investor, who does not have the fortune of the Royal Family as an inheritance at his disposal, it is necessary to think about the patrimony in a planned and organized way, at the risk of experiencing financial difficulties when old age arrives.

The secret is to think long term

To understand the long-term investment philosophy, it is important to understand the dynamics of wealth building. In a very summarized way, the construction of people’s heritage can be divided into four phases:

When they are children/adolescents, they depend on their parents and/or guardians to support themselves; When young, they begin to generate their own income, but usually it is still insufficient to save significantly. Afterwards, people move up in their professions, increase their income and enter the next phase. capital accumulation Fruition phase, the last phase of life, in which the person is already losing productive capacity and uses the assets accumulated throughout life to support themselves.

For didactic purposes, we will focus our analysis on the mindset necessary for the investor during phase iii, capital accumulation.

Queen Elizabeth II once said: “It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” Loosely translated, the phrase means that it’s usually the small steps, not the big leaps, that bring the most lasting results. Bringing this topic to the reality of the investment world, we can summarize this thought in a single word: discipline.

In practice, this means that in order to protect against the risk of longevity in the investment portfolio, a focus on the long term and a commitment to recurring investments must prevail.

Major investors, considered financial market gurus, have made their fortunes over the years using a disciplined and structured capital allocation process. Perhaps one of the most famous phrases in this sense comes from the mega-investor Warren Buffet, who once said that the financial market is a machine for transferring wealth from the impatient to the patients.

In addition, in times of social media and digital marketing, it is important to emphasize that investors should avoid fetching advertisements that offer the opportunity to get rich in a short time with absurdly high returns.