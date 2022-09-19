Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

It looks like initially, Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif would have a lot more cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder than we’ve seen. As shared by a Thor: Love and Thunder’s Gag Reel account, Jamie Alexander was on set in a wheelchair as Lady Sif for the film’s town hall scene, in which the leaders of New Asgard planned a mission to the Shadow Realm. and to the Omnipotent City to stop Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Sif would have appeared alongside Thor, Korg, Jane Foster and Valkyrie. The Asgardian heroine was apparently omitted from the dynamics of the scene that takes place between Thor, Almighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg. Having been injured in her fight with Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods in Alfheim, Lady Sif lost an arm and spent most of Love and Thunder injured, but eventually joined the training of the Children of Asgard to teach them how to fight in the battles. final moments.

Lady Sif’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder ended up being minor due to her off-screen injury early in the film. While the loss of her arm naturally left her unable to participate in the fight against Gorr the God Butcher, her presence in the town hall discussion would have been welcomed by the public. Increasingly, it is noted that the original work of Taika Waititi was cut and much of what he recorded was left out of the final cut.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

