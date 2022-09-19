‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Netflix: Mila Kunis found LOVE in her first co-star, Ashton Kutcher from ‘The 70s Show’

Netflix is ​​known for being one of the highest streaming channels for the variety of shows it produces every year. Netflix is ​​releasing another original movie called ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ which is a book adaptation starring Mila Kunis. It was the New York Times best-selling mystery novel of 2015, written by author Jessica Knoll. It was also the author’s debut work.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a sought-after position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream wedding on Nantucket in New York. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. .” Read on to learn more about Mila Kunis.

Who is Mila Kunis?

Mila Kunis was born to a Ukrainian Jewish family on August 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, a town in the Ukrainian SSR of the Soviet Union (now Ukraine). Her mother, Elvira, is a physics teacher who runs a pharmacy, and her father, Mark Kunis, is a mechanical engineer who works as a taxi driver. Kunis has an older brother, Michael. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. His mother tongue and the common language in his family is Russian.

She claimed in 2011 that her parents had “amazing jobs” and that she was “very lucky” and the family was “not poor”, they decided to leave the Soviet Union because they saw “no future” there for Mila and her children. brother. In 1991, when she was 7 years old, her family moved to Los Angeles, California with $250. “That was all we could take with us. My parents had given up on good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and on Friday morning my brother and I were at school in Los Angeles.”

What was Mila Kunis’s first TV appearance?

Mila Kunis started playing Jackie Burkhart in the Fox television series ‘That ’70s Show’ (1998-2006) at age 14. Since 1999, Kunis has voiced Meg Griffin in the Fox animated series ‘Family Guy’.

Kunis’ breakout film role came in 2008, playing Rachel in the romantic comedy ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’. She earned further critical acclaim and acclaim for her performance in the psychological thriller ‘Black Swan’ (2010), for which she received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress, and SAG Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress. . His other major films include the action films ‘Max Payne’ (2008) and ‘The Book of Eli’ (2010), the romantic comedy ‘Friends with Benefits’ (2011), the fantasy film ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’ (2013). ) as the Wicked Witch of the West, and the comedies ‘Ted’ (2012), ‘Bad Moms’ (2016) and its sequel, ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ (2017).

When did Kunis get engaged?

After kissing a few frogs, Kunis has finally found her love! She started dating actor Macaulay Culkin in 2002. During their relationship, there were rumors that the couple would get married, but Kunis denied it. On January 3, 2011, Kunis’ publicist confirmed reports that Kunis and Culkin ended their relationship, saying, “The split was amicable and they remain close friends.” Kunis started dating her former ‘That ’70s Show’ co-star Ashton Kutcher in April 2012. They got engaged in February 2014 and got married during the first weekend of July 2015 in Oak Glen, California. The couple has two children: a daughter born in October 2014 and a son born in November 2016. The family resides in a sustainable farmhouse designed by couple and architect Howard Backen in Beverly Hills.

What is Kunis’ net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the ‘Luckiest Girl’ Actress’ net worth is over 75 million dollars!

Trailer

You can watch the official trailer for ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ below.