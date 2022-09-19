Madame Web and Kraven films are postponed getting new dates

Madame Web/Kraven/Internet/Reproduction

With work on both films currently underway, especially Madame Webwhich continues with its recordings, unexpectedly, the film of the heroine and Kravenare officially postponed in the calendar of the Sonyconfirm website.

starring Dakota Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnsonrespectively, the two future productions that should arrive in 2023, are part of the shared universe of characters from the famous gallery of the Spider man for screens, such as Venom and morbiuswhich were the precursors for the construction of the cinematographic world.

According to official updates from the website colliderproductions focused on Madame Web and Kraven were officially postponed by the Sony Pictureswith Johnson’s film getting a release window just for February 16, 2024while the Taylor-Johnson feature was moved by nearly ten months to release in October 6, 2023.

Discover details about the productions of Madame Teia and Kraven

By having Kraven apparently finished with his recordings, in addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnsonthe cast is also made up of names such as Russell CroweFred Hechinger as Chameleon, Christopher Abbott and Oscar winner, Ariana DeBose, which will give life to Calypso. The film is directed by JC Chandor from a script written by Richard Wenk

About that, Madame Web has the direction of SJ Clarkson from a roadmap Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplessand its cast is made up of big names like Dakota Johnson in the lead role, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott and Emma Roberts.