Man ‘invited to withdraw’ from supermarket after employee didn’t like how he shopped

A shocking one, involving a customer in the UK, went viral again on social media recently.

As reported by The Mirror, a man was ‘asked to leave’ a supermarket after an employee didn’t like the way he shopped.

In the traumatic case, Matthew Scholes said that he visited the commercial establishment in England to carry out his routine purchases.

At the scene, he says he was followed by an employee with a clipboard, who approached him as he grabbed a bottle of liquor and said, “We’ve seen you here before” and “I want you to leave the store now.”

After filing a complaint with the company, an email sent to him by Asda Executive Relations read: “I spoke to the store’s leadership team who told me they didn’t like the way you shopped.”

The company said its workers can ask shoppers to leave if they suspect “suspicious buying behavior”.

Also according to information from the website The Mirror, Matthew Scholes revealed that he feels humiliated and confused after the traumatic episode.

Matthew said the incident had a very negative impact, as he is constantly on the lookout for someone looking at him as he enters other supermarkets.

The 49-year-old man, who works in a nursing home, has not yet detailed whether he will file a lawsuit against the company for moral damages.