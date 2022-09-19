Marçal celebrates Botafogo’s victory: ‘Playing at home has to be an advantage’

With an unstable campaign at home, the Botafogo won again in Nilton Santos Stadium last Saturday, when they beat Coritiba by 2 to 0, for the Brazilian Championship. the left-back marçalin a press conference, highlighted the importance of the result.

– Playing at home has to be an advantage. We weren’t enjoying it. The victory shows us that we can have a good campaign at home, it starts to bring that thought to the fans. It’s important to win, even more so at home, because we’re playing with our 12th player, the fans. It’s important to win anywhere, but at home it’s good to start like this, we hope to keep winning – said Marçal, who sees Botafogo evolving.

– We are adding up already, in the last three games. It is to continue on this path, to take advantage of this break to recover who is feeling a little thing or another and who is coming back from injury. Let’s rest and think calmly about the next game, because we have a lot of space until it – she added.

The winger was decisive in the victory with the assist for Victor Cuesta’s goal, which opened the scoring.

– Thank God he left. We’ve been training this. There was another situation with Gabriel (Pires) that could have entered. I hope to keep looking, hitting and finding my teammates inside the area – said the winger, who quickly adapted.

– I don’t even think about it, I think that every game I have to help my team. I’m happy with my performances, I have some things to improve. I’m glad it was quick and I’m helping, I hope it stays that way. I didn’t think much about adaptation, I’m in my country, I speak Portuguese, it’s bad to adapt abroad – he concluded.