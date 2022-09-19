Marçal says that Botafogo “woke up” after Castro’s scolding against Coritiba | botafogo

Botafogo’s victory over Coritiba, 2-0, last Saturday (17th), was built in the second half. The goals, scored by Víctor Cuesta, in the 30th minute of the second stage, and by Tiquinho Soares, in the 33rd, came after an improvement in the alvinegro performance in the match – which happened, according to Marçal, thanks to a “scolding” from Luís Castro.

– The difference between the team from the first to the second half was stark. We entered apathetic, with little objectivity in the bids. We created one goal situation or another, we started to hold the ball, we lost some balls that we shouldn’t have. At halftime we got a scolding, I think the team woke up. Players who entered were focused on winning and controlling the match – he evaluated, before completing:

1 of 3 Botafogo goal celebration against Coritiba — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR Botafogo’s goal celebration against Coritiba — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR

– I think we played a totally different game in the second half, we created chances and hit some balls on the post. We had some clear scoring opportunities and, thank God, Cuesta and Tiquinho were happy with their shots and we managed to win the game.

It was from the left-back’s feet that the ball was headed by Cuesta to open the scoring at Nilton Santos. According to Marçal, the move was already being rehearsed by the duo:

– I’m happy with the assistance. We had been working on this for some time, Cuesta had been asking for that ball for some time. She always came out a little taller. Today it came out just right and he managed to get it inside. I’m happy for the pass and also for the Cuesta goal.

Check out other excerpts from Marçal’s interview:

– Playing at home has to be an advantage and we weren’t taking advantage of that advantage. Winning at home shows that we can really do a good campaign here. Start bringing that thought to the crowd. It is important to win and win at home even more because we are playing with the 12th player, who is our fans. It’s important to win anywhere, but at home it’s good to start.

– The mister is exactly what he passes on to the press. It’s like that during the week too. He is a teacher who always shows that we should focus on our work. Obviously we have to be careful because when the crowd starts to charge us too much, it’s because we need to improve. What he takes is this charge and he tries to pass us through the week where we can improve. Consequently we practically only talk about work.

– We try to focus on what we can improve and the way we play because it makes no difference whether we play at home or away because we always play to win. Mister is always like that, a quiet guy, big daddy and, like any father, is always working hard to improve. We’re winning and it’s easier for him to work, because he deserves that calm to be able to do his job.

– I don’t even think about it, honestly (quick adaptation to Brazilian football). Every game I have to help my team. I’m happy with my performance, we have things we need to improve and we’ll try. But I’m glad it was quick, that I’m helping my team and I want to continue helping in the next games. About adaptation, honestly, I didn’t even think much that I would have time to adapt. I’m in my country, I speak Portuguese and the bad thing is adapting abroad.

Racist episode against Vinicius Jr

– Vinicius has to remain Vinicius, Neymar has to remain Neymar. That’s what differentiates the Brazilian player out there, players with a lot of quality and are happy playing. The worst thing is you get Jeffinho to score. The kids are smooth, they go inside and cut out. If they don’t score, what will they do? Put a thumbs up? The kids are blurry and have to keep doing what they do best.

– About this person’s comment, I don’t think you should even comment to not give more review yet. It’s ridiculous. Richarlison texted him and I think he didn’t say much. Because the person who is public and goes on television to say something like that… We are in 2022, it’s not even worth commenting on that.

