Marvel actress reveals character name in Fast & Furious 10

One of Marvel’s stars, Brie Larson, has revealed the name of her character in Fast & Furious 10.

With a cast of important names such as Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, the new movie in the Universal franchise generated a great deal of controversy during its production.

Despite protests against filming, production continued, and Larson revealed the name of the character he will play (via ScreenRant).

The actress will play Tess, who will be introduced in the tenth film in the saga. She released a photo alongside the trailer, which features the character’s name.

More on Fast and Furious

Not much is known about the next film in the saga, called Fast X, except that it appears to have suffered some issues behind the scenes: longtime franchise director Justin Lin left the film amid alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. , main actor. Then, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct the feature, which is already being filmed.

In addition to Diesel, the cast includes Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and Michelle Rodriguez.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 18, 2023.