Mauro Cezar gives details about Flamengo’s new stadium and interviews Rodolfo Landim; check out

In recent months, the Flamengo began to consider the possibility of building its own stadium, due to the new public notice published by the government of Rio de Janeiro, which has points that are not in accordance with the interests of the club. In an interview with journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, on his blog on the UOL portal, President Rodolfo Landim confirmed that the land must be in the Gasómetro region.

“Concretely, the only thing left is the choice of location, the Gasometro site. The struggle at the moment is to obtain the release of the land for the construction of the Stadium”, said the president of Flamengo. He also made it clear that there are still many steps left for the “dream” of the stadium to come true.

“Another important aspect is that in addition to the land itself, the fund holds, associated with this land, a CEPAC (Certificate of Additional Construction Potential) issued by the City Hall and approved by the RJ City Council. This means the right to have a larger built-up area on that land. This CEPAC can be transferred to another land, but it depends on authorization from the City Hall (and the mayor has already declared himself in favor of doing this) and approval of this transfer (to be given by the City Council)”said Rodolfo Landim.

Landim talks about the city’s interest in revitalizing the Gasometer

“The construction of the Stadium is in everyone’s interest. The City Hall knows that it will help the revitalization of an area of ​​Porto Maravilha that has not “taken off”. The same can be said of the CEF managers, since there are other lands with high CEPAC values ​​there that would be valued. What we are building with all the actors mentioned is a way to clear the ground for the purchase by Flamengo with all the necessary approvals. This summary I made is to get an idea of ​​the actors involved in the matter and the necessary negotiations prior to the purchase of the land that are in progress. That’s all you can comment on.”declared the president of Flamengo.