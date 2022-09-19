Mbappé refuses to take part in photos of the French national team; understand

With just over two months to go until the World Cup, Mbappé’s mood with the French national team has gained a chapter of tension. The striker refused to participate in a photo shoot that will take place next Tuesday (20). An official statement was sent by the athlete and his team to AFP.

“Kylian Mbappé and his representatives deeply regret that it was not possible to reach an agreement in anticipation of the World Cup,” the statement reads.

Also in the statement sent to the press, Mbappé’s team stressed that, despite refusing to participate in the session, their performance on the field with the national team’s shirt will not be affected.

“Obviously, this does not call into question his commitment and determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team in the important events to come,” he wrote elsewhere in the statement.

Mbappé’s tensions with the French Football Federation over image rights date back to March this year. At the time, the striker refused to participate in an event held by the sponsors of the French national team.

According to the newspaper “L’Équipe”, one of the reasons why Mbappé came into conflict with the French Football Federation was the fact that the player wants to choose which events and sponsors he wants to be connected to, and he believes that some players have their image more used than others.

Mbappé’s agents tried to contact the FFF to have the image rights deal redone. [o atual diz que os atletas têm que participar das ações envolvendo a seleção, independentemente de sua vontade]but the entity announced that nothing will change until the World Cup, which will take place between November and December.

With Mbappé, the French national team will play two games of the group stage of the Nations League on this FIFA date. On Thursday (22), Austria will be the opponent. On Sunday (25), the French face Denmark.