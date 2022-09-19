Meta sues Brazilian companies for selling engagement on Instagram

O Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are part of the same company, Meta, which is increasingly monitoring fraud on social networks. She recently sued two companies that were practicing fake engagement on the platforms, through sales to users.

These are the companies MGM Marketing Digital LTDA and Igoo Networks Eireli Me. They worked in the sale of engagement for contracting profiles, with likes and views on publications, and also selling followers. This type of practice violates the Terms of Use of social networks, which is why Meta opted for the process.

Companies were present on the platform with different profiles under different names. Among them were InstaBrasil, Seguidoresgram, InstaCurtidas, SMM Revenda and Seguidores Brasil.

According to the statement that Meta published last week, in some of these agreements for the purchase and sale of followers, companies requested the user’s password and login, making the practice even more criminal, as it is not known for what purpose these were used. Dice.

According to sources who had access to the processes, the accusations made by Meta were classified as serious by Judge Luis Felipe Ferrari Bedendi. The case is being judged by the 1st and 2nd Business and Arbitration Courts of São Paulo.

According to the deadline stipulated by the judge, the two accused companies must manifest themselves within five days, and also deactivate the accounts that promote false engagement. Meta said that only here in Brazil, more than 40 companies of the type have already been notified for promoting this practice.