Mica Galvão vs Kade Ruotolo, Gordon and surprises in the women’s; check out the finals

the finals of ADCC 2022 are set and with a fight that many grappling fans have been waiting for: Mica Galvão against Kade Ruotolo in the category up to 77kg. The two young exponents confirmed their favoritism against Dante Leon and PJ Barch, respectively, and will decide the gold medal later this Sunday (18), in Las Vegas (USA).

Tournament’s hottest name, Gordon Ryan needed 11 seconds to beat Roosevelt Sousa and secure the decision, but he won’t find Felipe Preguiça. The Minas Gerais champion, absolute champion in 2017, was defeated by Nick Rodriguez – Gordon’s former teammate.

In the women’s categories, some surprises marked the edition. Champion in 2019, Bia Basílio was eliminated by Brianna Ste-marie, while Bia Mesquita, gold in 2017, was eliminated again by Ffion Davies. Already over 60kg, four-time champion Gabi Garcia lost to Amy Campo in the semifinals and is out of contention for gold.

Check out the ADCC 2022 finals below:

– Male

-66kg: Diogo Reis defeated Gabriel Sousa 3-0 on points

-77kg: Kade Ruotolo submitted Mica Galvão in 11m51

-88kg: Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Lucas Hulk in 14m10s

-99kg: Kaynan Duarte defeated Craig Jones 12-0 on points

+99kg: Gordon Ryan submitted Nick Rodriguez in 2m15s



– Feminine

-60kg: Ffion Davies defeated Brianna Ste-marie 10-0 on points

+60kg: Amy Campo defeated Rafaela Guedes 3-2 on points