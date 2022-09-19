Mike Flanagan Says ‘Doctor Sleep’ Failure CANCELED ‘Shining’ Next Prequel

Few know, but ‘The illuminated‘ would get a third film, which would serve as a direct prelude to the events of the classic 1980 film/tale. However, the project was canceled due to the low box office of ‘Doctor Sleep‘.

The news in question was revealed by the Mike Flanagan, who regretted discarding the project. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share art from a fan who envisioned a poster for the film, which would focus on telepathic cook Dick Hallorann.

“We were SO CLOSE. I will always regret that it didn’t happen.”said Flanagan in the post.

We were SO CLOSE. I’ll always regret this didn’t happen https://t.co/0hr3hUTMhg — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 18, 2022

Which was also clear about: “Due to DOCTOR SLEEP’s performance at the box office, Warner Bros. chose not to proceed with this. They control the rights, so that was it.”.

Remembering that the HBO Max had commissioned a spin-off series from ‘The illuminated‘ focusing on the creepy Hotel Overlook. Announced in 2020, the production has not gained news since then.

The “continuation” of ‘The illuminated‘ is driven by Mike Flanagan – which you have on your CVThe mirror‘, ‘The Curse of Hill House‘, ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil‘ and ‘before i go‘.

As a child, Danny Torrance managed to survive an attempted murder by his father, a writer troubled by evil spirits, into an equally traumatized and alcoholic adult. With no fixed abode, he settles in a small town, where he gets a job at the local hospice and creates a telepathic bond with a girl, a patient at the institution.

The list includes Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jocelin Donahue, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind and Jacob Tremblay.

