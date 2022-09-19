Minimum wage receives readjustment AGAIN? New value forecast came out TODAY, check it out

Many Brazilians nowadays depend exclusively on the value of the minimum wage. From CLT employees to INSS pensioners, this number makes a difference to millions of Brazilians.

That’s why it’s important to stay tuned for news in the minimum wage readjustment. Understand all the details and learn why the forecast of the new values ​​​​has changed again in the last few days.

Minimum wage forecast in 2023

Firstly, it is important to remember that in the last week there has been an increase in movements and discussions about the minimum wage forecast in 2023.

This happened mainly after the Federal Government released the draft Budget Guidelines Law for the next year. Namely, this document provides information on official expenditures for the coming semesters.

As was expected, the minimum wage in 2023 must not have won real again. That is, the increase will only be to “cover” inflation – which is provided for by law.

New minimum wage increase

The problem, however, is that the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy released a new minimum wage readjustment forecast.

Namely, the initial forecast was for a National Consumer Price Index (INPC) in 2022 of 7.41%. Knowing that the minimum wage depends on this indicator, this would be the increase.

Still, the new figures from the Secretariat state a new forecast of 6.54%. That is, as an adjustment for inflation, the forecast is even lower.

If the percentage of 6.54% is confirmed, the minimum wage value of 2023 will be BRL 1,292 – following the latest update from the Ministry of Citizenship.

Is the minimum wage value of 2023 confirmed?

Finally, it is important to remember what many experts are saying right now.

It is still not possible to “spike” the value of the minimum wage next year because inflation can still fluctuate. In other words, the forecast of just over 6% can still change and, with that, the value of the minimum wage will change.

Remembering that in the last four years, the Federal Government has only managed to recover the value of inflation. That is, there was no real increase in the value of the minimum wage.

The expectation is that this will happen again and that the increase will not exceed R$ 100. That is, the forecasts are between R$ 80 and R$ 90 more for the next year.

Minimum wage for Brazilians

First of all, it is worth emphasizing what determines the current minimum wage. For the quotation of the ideal value, the Federal Government aims to calculate the values ​​related to inflation. That is, the salary is relative to the price stipulated for the basic survival of a family/individual. For this survival, factors such as food, hygiene, clothing, among other things, are considered.

It happens, therefore, that several specialists have already reported the fact that the amount granted is not equivalent to the ideal support of a family. According to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (DIEESE), the ideal minimum wage for Brazilians would be around R$6,388.55.

To carry out this calculation, the Department took into account the price of extremely basic needs, such as the price of food in the basic basket and the calculations of electricity and education, for example. Therefore, according to the information disclosed, the current salary is not capable of maintaining, as it should, any Brazilian family.

10 highest minimum wages in the world

10th Ireland

First of all, in tenth place, is Ireland. The country pays EUR$10.50 per hour worked. This is equivalent to more than R$50.00 in Brazilian currency. In addition, the country has enormous benefits for those who need to work and study at the same time.

9th. Canada

In Canada, the minimum wage may vary according to the province in which the citizen is located. Therefore, the average pay varies between CAD$13.00 and CAD$15.00 per hour. The minimum value corresponds to 51.41 of the Brazilian real.

8th. UK

The United Kingdom is one of the most welcoming places for exchange students and visitors in the world. However, even though the cost of tourism is high, the residents receive an excellent salary. That’s because, the average paid per hour is £9.20 per hour, which corresponds to R$55.10.

7th Belgium

Belgium is also one of the most tourist-focused places. Therefore, the remuneration for its workers is also somewhat satisfactory. Currently, a citizen receives more than €10.00 per hour worked, which can vary. As in the previous examples, the receipt is also around +R$50.00.

6th. Netherlands

Normally, those who don’t know the Netherlands, want to know, while those who already know, are proud to mention the fact. Among the advantages of the country is the payment. Per hour, the value is around €10.22 per hour. That is, more than R$53.00.

5th. New Zealand

Many people are surprised to learn of the values ​​received by New Zealand’s hardworking citizens. Currently, the salary, considering an hourly rate, is around NZD$20.00 per hour, the same as R$62.72.

4th. Germany

Germany also follows the payment pattern of other countries. That is, paying about +R$50.00 for the hour worked. This amount is equivalent to €10.00 per hour.

3rd. France

The minimum wage there is also around €10.00 per now, however, the price of most things is somewhat more affordable. This further values ​​the currency and the salary received.

2nd. Luxembourg

In advance, the country pays around €13.40 per hour. Considering that one euro is worth about R$5.25 of the Brazilian real, the salary is extremely advantageous.

1st. Australia

First on the list is Australia. In the country, the minimum wage, considering value/hour, is AUS$20.33. That is, 71.59 reais. However, it is worth mentioning that the country is one that offers one of the highest costs of living in the world.

