Mission: Impossible 8 | Recordings are stalled because of sheep; Check out!

According to FOX News, Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2 had his recordings momentarily paralyzed for an unusual reason. Tom Cruise was filming an aerial sequence, flying with a parachute, on set in England’s Lake District, until the place was invaded by a flock of sheep. As the herd was removed from the venue, the actor interacted with resident fans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

“Tom was kind, polite and very humble. He apologized for the noise from the helicopters and asked if we were okay.” Said Adam Wheeler, who followed the situation as he walked his dog alongside his wife, Lucy Hinch.

Plot details have yet to be revealed. The cast includes Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 opens in theaters on July 14, 2023.