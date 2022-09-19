Nicholas Galitzine stars in film inspired by Harry Styles fanfic

After winning hearts in Continuity to Love (2022), Nicholas Galitzine will be Anne Hathaway’s love interest in the film adaptation of The Idea of ​​You (The Idea of ​​You), book by Robinne Lee inspired by the star Harry Styles.

The actor will play Hayes Campbell, a young singer of one of the most famous boy bands on the planet, August Moon – a version of One Direction. The character is based on the singer of As It Was and will live a romance with a divorced mother, played by Anne Hathaway.

in the plot, sophie (Anne Hathaway) is forced to take her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella festival after her husband left her for a younger woman. There, she ends up meeting Hayes and gives start a romantic adventure with the singer.

The film will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Dropout and The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and will be produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union and Kian Gass. Anne Hathaway will also join as a producer on the film.

Nicholas Galitzine won the heartthrob status after playing Luke in the phenomenon Continuity to Love and Camila Cabello’s Prince Charming in the Prime Video retelling of Cinderella (2021). The actor will still be the next star of the novel LGTBQIA+ Red, White and Blue Blood, alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez, who gained notoriety in The Kissing Booth 2 (2020).

The Idea of ​​You begins production in October, but does not yet have a release date set. The information is from Variety.