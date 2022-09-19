Nintendo Switch OLED officially arrives in Brazil on September 26 – Tecnoblog

It finally happened! Big N confirmed the arrival of Nintendo Switch OLED in Brazil. The hybrid console will be officially launched in the country on the day September 26 with the suggested price of BRL 2,699. It features a 7-inch screen with a high level of contrast, as well as a new base for tabletop mode (also called “semi-portable”).

OLED switch (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo)

With Nintendo’s confirmation, several physical and virtual stores will be able to sell the console in its white, standard edition. In addition, it is worth remembering that Brazilian Portuguese is available among the operating system’s language options. The difference in the screen may be the most important feature of the device, but there are others that deserve attention.

First, the video game comes with a new base to connect to the television. In it, there is an input port for a LAN cable, allowing a more stable connection to the internet. Another detail worth mentioning is the 64 GB internal storage, double the original version of the Switch.

Furthermore, the entire game library available so far is OLED-compatible, as are all previously released Joy-Con controllers. That is, if you already have several items in your collection, there is no need to purchase new ones to use on the console.

OLED switch is made for handheld gamers

With the arrival on September 26 in Brazil, the Nintendo Switch OLED is another model of the console that will be officially sold in the country.

Still, the big difference of this version is its screen with more contrast and vivid colors. In other words, it is aimed at those who frequently use the portable mode of the device. If you tend to play more games on TV, then it’s important to point out that the performance will be the same as the original.

It is true that the LAN connection input port is a differentiator, but there are several USB adapters for the same purpose in stores. Storage space is also something that can (and should) be increased by the user through SD cards.

In short, even though the OLED Switch is an interesting gadget for any gamer, that doesn’t mean you have to get rid of your current model to acquire it. At least if you want a more satisfying experience in portable mode.