Nubank authorizes purchases above the credit card limit

O Nubank There is a novelty for those who need to make a purchase with a higher value, but do not have the necessary credit limit on the card. The resource Over-the-Limit Purchases is already available for some users in the digital banking app.

The emergency credit assessment is not exactly a novelty among financial institutions, but now it reaches the fintech. The engine often offers a more personalized experience to the customer who needs emergency capping.

Although the name is different at Nubank, the characteristics of the Purchases Above Limit function are the same as those of an emergency credit assessment. The difference, according to the company, is that there are no fees.

“According to this new policy, any purchase that would be denied for lack of maximum limit will be re-evaluated and, if applicable, we will offer an extra credit so that we can approve it”, he explains. According to the bank, the release of the service is taking place gradually for users.

Reception

The feature already appears in posts on social networks, including those made by those who agreed to participate in the tests of the novelty. On Twitter, many people said they fear that the role will increase indebtedness. Check out some reactions:

nubank not only likes to get people into debt, but RUN AFTER THEM to make it happen, today a modification arrived from them offering me to buy over the limit saying it’s a new test they’re doing ☠️☠️☠️ — peanut butter (@strangerthanst) August 26, 2022

Nubank doesn’t release a high limit for me, but it lets me shop above what I have available lol 🤡 — ♉️ (@__eduardasilvaa) September 14, 2022