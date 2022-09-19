Nubank releases up to R$1,500 in the application for those who do THIS procedure

customers of Nubank can earn up to BRL 1,500 in cashback every month. The possibility comes through the fintech partnership with shopee. In short, for each purchase made on the platform with a credit card (purple) the user can receive up to R$ 50 back.

Nubank releases up to R$1,500 on the app: What are the cashback rules?

First, the customer must activate the cashback in Shopping do Nubank. The amount that will be refunded, that is, the percentage applied will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a transaction of BRL 100, for example, the amount returned will be equivalent to 5%.

Once the purchase is made, the user will need to wait a minimum period of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. Once the transaction is made, the money is transferred directly to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used as you wish.

How to activate app cashback?

For users who already have the feature available in the app, see how to activate it below:

Access the Nubank application; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; After that, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

The interested party can request the purple one in two ways: the first through the browser and the second through the application. See how to do the following procedure:

Browser request

Enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.

See how to increase the limit

One of the most requested credit cards in the country is Nubank. The tool has several advantages, the most famous being the zero annuity. However, when released, the user may not be satisfied with the limit granted.

Here’s how to increase your card limit:

Avoid delaying bill payments and invoices ;

; Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.