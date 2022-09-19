NVIDIA asks TSMC to speed up GPU production to escape China sanctions

The US government will impose severe restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence technologies to the eastern country

Established in the United States, NVIDIA is pushing TSMC to have the foundry fulfill orders for GPUs before a new round of the country’s trade sanctions on China takes effect. Information from the UDN website (reproduced by Tom’s Hardware) states that the company fears that the political decision jeopardize several lucrative deals it has with Chinese customers.

The publication claims that the “super-hot orders” that NVIDIA has on hand refer to High-performance models based on the Ampere A100 and Hopper H100 architectures. While TSMC would be able to deliver the models referring to the first architecture in March 2023, those based on the latest option would not arrive until September of the next year.

If NVIDIA is unable to finalize the deal, it may record sales much lower than expected by it in the fourth fiscal quarter. In early September, the US government decided to impose new export restrictions on domestically produced artificial intelligence chips — which could cost the manufacturer $400 million in potential sales for Chinese customers.

TSMC has special program to accelerate component production

According to the UDN, NVIDIA would be willing to pay dearly to join a TSMC priority queue. The website claims that the Taiwanese smelter is able to cut the lead time needed to fill orders from its customers by up to 50 percent, as long as they are willing to pay the necessary costs to do so.

So instead of having to wait five to six months to deliver your products to Chinese customers, NVIDIA would have to deal with a two to three month waiting period. This would allow the company to adapt to the deadline given by the US government for companies affected by the most recent sanction to adapt to the new market reality.

In addition to affecting the sale of GPUs, the policy decision should also restrict the sale of NVIDIA DGX models to China. Under the rules imposed, companies working with artificial intelligence technologies will be able to continue selling their products to the Chinese market until September 2023 — after that period, only a limited number of devices may continue to be marketed.

Now you can subscribe and have the performance of an Nvidia DGX supercomputer

Company presented its way of democratizing access to HPC



…..

Source: Tom’s Hardware