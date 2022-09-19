Orfã 2 – The Origin debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

Sequel to the 2009 horror film, Orphan 2 – The Origin debuted with force in Brazilian cinemas, heading the list of collections with R$9.7 million in its first weekend in theaters. The film beat the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, which spent a week in the top spot and has now racked up another R$3.04 million between Thursday and Sunday.

No! Do not look!terror of Jordan Peele which marks its 4th week in theaters, maintained its position at 3rd in the box office ranking in Brazil, with over R$1.92 raised during the weekend.

The extended version of Spider-Man: No Return Home (R$1.7 million) and Minions 2: The Origin of Gru (BRL 1.69 million) round out the top 5 for the weekend.

Check out the 10 biggest box office grosses in Brazil this weekend below: