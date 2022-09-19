Paulinho, ex-Vasco, declares support for Lula and ‘dines’ Reinier, ex-Flamengo, with phrase by Juninho Pernambucano

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

“‘I revolt against a right-wing player”, Paulinho replied to the ex-Fla athlete who disapproved of a post favorable to the presidential candidate from PT edit




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“You smell it and then…”; Chulapa takes too much ‘danone’ and mockery of Abel arrives at Palmeiras this 2nd

palm trees Former São Paulo striker released strong provocation to Verdão coach after Portuguese complaints …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved