Peripherals: Chloë Grace Moretz Explores Perils of the Metaverse

O Prime Video released this Thursday (8) the trailer for peripherals, a science fiction from the creators of Westworld. Based on William Gibson’s eponymous bestseller, the series will feature Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass: Breaking Everything) and Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Does Not Wait for the Night).

The plot follows two brothers who live in a future reality as dazzling as it is menacing. The children of a blind mother, Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor) are struggling financially and need to supplement their family income.

In this context, a tempting opportunity. Burton, who is an experienced gamer, becomes a beta user of a new immersive game. However, the digital universe goes far beyond the metaverse, and Flynne must take control when his brother lose your avatar in a battle that spills over into the real world.

Watch the trailer for Peripherals The series hits Prime Video on October 21

Peripherals is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are the creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (Field of Fear), Greg Plaman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld) and Steven Hoban (Field of Fear).

In addition to Chloë and Reynor, the series stars Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).

The first episode premieres exclusively on Prime Video in October 21st, with a new episode being released weekly every Friday.