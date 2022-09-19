Pilots miss the approach and almost land the plane at the wrong French airport

Photo by Dylan Agbagni (CC0), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons





A regular flight, operated by an Airbus A319 from the Spanish low-cost airline Volotea, almost landed on the wrong runway on September 10, when its crew carried out the entire approach procedure, but realized, at the last moment, that they were landing. at the wrong airport.

The case occurred with flight V7-2820, a domestic recurring operation on the route between Ajaccio, Corsica, and Brest, mainland France, which usually takes two hours and 15 minutes. By the standard route, after taking off, the plane leaves Corsica behind, flies over the Ligurian Sea, and crosses the entire French territory in a northwesterly direction, then turns left and approaches Brest.

However, that day passengers were entitled to a free low pass over Brittany, after pilots incorrectly initiated an approach to Landivisiau air base, which is located on the approach path to Brest airport. Despite having the structure to receive the A319, the field is dedicated to the operations of the French navy and does not receive commercial flights.

Flight tracking: FlightRadar24





According to the newspaper Le Télégramme, the Airbus A319 had already descended to about 500 meters before ascending again, making an orbit and returning to the correct airport approach, 21 kilometers ahead. The screenshot from the FlightRadar24 platform (above) shows the aircraft’s route that day, confirming the local news report.

As Navy officials reported to the newspaper, the crew themselves realized the error and the military airfield team did not need to intervene.

The pilots’ mistake occurred, even though, in the aeronautical charts, one alerting pilots to the risk of confusion: “Do not confuse Landivisiau airport with Brest airport, whose runway is aligned in the same way”.



