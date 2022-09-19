Prosecutor who investigated femicides is murdered in Ecuador

A prosecutor investigating femicides in Ecuador was murdered by gunmen this Monday (19) in front of the Public Ministry’s headquarters in the port of Guayaquil – informed the judicial authority.

Édgar Escobar, who was part of a unit in charge of hate crimes and crimes against women based on gender, was “shot this morning” outside the building where he worked, the Public Ministry announced on Twitter.

According to the organization, two of the alleged aggressors have already been arrested during an operation in a slum in Guayaquil. This community is suffering a wave of crimes linked to drug trafficking that has also reached prisons with hundreds of deaths in massacres.

“In the police action, a motorcycle and the weapon were seized, with which they would have shot the victim”, added the MP.

Escobar’s murder coincides with the scandal of the disappearance of 34-year-old lawyer María Belén Bernal from a police station in Quito.

A week ago, the woman entered the Escola Superior de Polícia (ESP) to visit her husband, Lieutenant Germán Cáceres. Since then, there is no information about her whereabouts.

Faced with suspicions of what may be a case of femicide, the lieutenant made a judicial statement. After that, he was considered a fugitive. The government removed Cáceres and removed the head of the Officer Training School from his post.

Ecuador has high rates of gender-based violence. According to the Public Ministry, at least 573 women have been murdered since 2014 in cases classified as femicides. And, according to Geraldine Guerra, from Fundación Aldea, an institution that maps femicides in the country, in 2022 alone there were 206 murders of women.