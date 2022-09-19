Proximity to Prince William is a popularity asset for Charles

posted on 09/19/2022 09:53 / updated on 09/19/2022 09:54



(credit: AFP)

The proximity between King Charles III and his direct successor, Prince William, must be one of the great assets of his reign. “One of the advantages of a monarchy compared to a Republican president is that with it comes the entire royal family,” said Robert Hazell, professor of government and constitution at University College London.

“If King Charles fulfills his desire to reduce the size of the royal family, in terms of the number of active royals, William will play an increasingly important role; and this is likely to increase as the King grows older, and William is asked to replace him, as Charles replaced his mother.”

Having William on your side can also result in a “close-up” popularity boost. A YouGov poll conducted this year, before Elizabeth II’s death, placed the current king in seventh place in the royal family’s popularity rankings, below even his sister Princess Anne and niece Zara Philips.

William, on the other hand, took third place, losing only to his wife, Kate Middleton, in second place, and to the queen herself, in first place.

Despite speculation about a possible abdication in favor of William, experts are categorical in stating that such a possibility is almost nil. “There is no tradition or custom of old age retirement,” recalled Robert Blackburn, professor of constitutional law at King’s College London. “The Queen considered it her duty to reign as long as she was alive, and Charles has the same attitude,” added Hazell.

That commitment was reaffirmed in the king’s first address to the nation: “This pledge of lifetime service I renew to you all,” said Charles III.

“One of the challenges and opportunities of a new reign is the chance to renew and restart the relationship between the monarchy and the people – in the UK and in the Commonwealth. He (Charles) has already started this relationship with countries during his visits after the death of the queen”, explains historian at the University of Winchester who specializes in monarchies Elena Woodacre.





family union

Keeping the country together during the new reign, however, is not Charles’ only challenge. The feud between her two sons, Princes William and Harry, could present a problem for the royal family in the future.

Although the brothers have bonded after the Queen’s death, their relationship is still strained – especially after the interview Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey last year. Both have made allegations of racism within the royal family.

“We hope that there will be a rapprochement between William and Harry as brothers, even if Harry has stepped down as a member of the royal family,” suggested Hazell.

Together but apart

Another complication for Charles will be dealing with his brother Prince Andrew. Considered the Queen’s favorite son, Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2019 after a disastrous TV interview in which he unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from his friend, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual harassment.

In January of this year, Andrew lost his military ties and royal patronages and relinquished his title of Royal Highness. A month later, he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, an American Epstein victim who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew denied it and was not criminally charged.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.