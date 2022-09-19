Resource can save you in case of accidents

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

New update of iPhone 14 can save lives. One of the proposals in the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 is the car accident detector. This device can identify when there are accidents and is happy to help. To learn more about how this device works, check out the full article and learn more!

How the iPhone 14 Accident Detector Works and How It Can Save Lives

According to the US Department of Transportation, about half the numbers of serious car accidents occur in rural areas, and about half of those also involve a single vehicle.

Taking these factors into account, having something in your pocket, or wrist, that can help notify authorities and those responsible for relief immediately seemed like something much more than useful.

As such, both the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 have a microphone that detects impact noises, an accelerometer that detects rapid decelerations, and a barometer that can mark a change in pressure, such as when the airbags are deployed.

Through these devices, a 3-axis gyroscope and a high G-force accelerometer allow the precise moment of impact to be detected. All this, together with an algorithm super trained on millions of pieces of data, according to Apple, seeks to promote a safe and effective warning system.

Thus, if it detects an accident, the iPhone will issue an alert and, if the driver does not respond to it, the device itself will contact emergency services.

The video below shows how the feature works:

device functionality

This isn’t the first device to contain a similar feature. Recent Apple Watch models contained a basic drop detection feature, as newer Google Pixel phone models already have crash detection, as well as motion sensors and other features that can activate the Emergency Location Service.

As this is a new feature, there are still not many reports of people who had their lives saved because of the notification sent by the device. However, it is easy to see that, when it becomes visible, it will become even more commented on.

Regardless, it is an extremely useful and necessary feature, as well as much more practical than still needing to contact someone, when your own cell phone already does it automatically.

