Samsung Galaxy S23 could be launched in some countries with Exynos 2300, says rumor

Samsung has made it clear that it will not abandon the development of Exynos chips, and this may indicate that the South Korean still plans to launch high-end phones with its own hardware. According to information published by Ice Universe this Monday (19), the Galaxy S23 may arrive in some countries with these processors in 2023. According to the leaker, the company’s mobile division wants the next generation of cell phones flagships be powered by Qualcomm processors — possibly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — but the Samsung Electronics insists devices be released with Exynos in some regions of the world.

This seems to be generating internal conflicts in the company. As disclosed by Ice Universethe MX (Mobile eXperience) division is “dissatisfied” with the decision by Samsung Electronics, which appears to be working on a successor to the Exynos 2200. The new revelation contradicts rumors that the Galaxy S23 would not come with an Exynos chipset. The chipset designed by Samsung is not so “loved” by the public due to its constant performance issues. Interestingly, more recent analyzes show that the line has gained traction in the entry-level cellphone segment.

















The supposed “Exynos 2300” would be manufactured with Samsung’s 3 nanometer process and used in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. This platform would serve as an alternative to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, also produced with this lithograph, but replacing Samsung’s casting techniques with TSMC’s solutions.

The Exynos 2300 specs could include a CPU with the new ARM Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A510 cores. The GPU will still be created in partnership with AMD, but the details of this area are still unknown. Rumors claim that the Exynos will have a smaller stake in 2023. About 70% of all Galaxy S22 models in the world are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and only 30% have Exynos 2200 — most of them belong to Europe. The Exynos 2300 is expected to be used in well under 30% of the Galaxy S23 line phones. What is your opinion about Exynos chips? Comment below!

