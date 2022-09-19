Santos: Interim praises the team, but says: “Part of the strategy was missing” – 09/18/2022

Santos lost to Palmeiras 1-0 tonight (18), at Allianz Parque, even with one more on the field after the expulsion of midfielder Danilo. Interim coach Orlando Ribeiro praised the performance, but said that the team failed to fulfill part of the strategy outlined for the duel.

According to Peixe’s commander in the match, the team should strongly mark the opponent to recover the ball and maintain possession to control the match. The second part was not well executed in his evaluation.

“We fulfilled the first part of the strategy. At half-time I had already talked to them that the second part of the strategy was missing, that is, blocking the Palmeiras team well and keeping the ball a little longer, we were delivering the ball. The idea was to block and keep the ball to control the game with possession. We tried to make a strategy together, I believe it worked up to a certain point, so we have to understand why it didn’t work from the rest to get a better result”, he said in an interview. collective after the duel.

With the result, Peixe ended the round in 11th place with 34 points. The team will only return to the field on another Tuesday (27), at 9:30 pm, when they receive Athletico, in Vila Belmiro.

See more answers from interim coach Orlando Ribeiro during the press conference:

Game review and continuity

The result was not good, but it was a good game. When we were left with one more, we had a drop in attention. We need to correct in the week, talk. About continuity, we are called to be interim, so every day we have to work and do what has to be done and not worry about being effective or not. I’m an interim and I’m going to work that way.

How did you work during the week?

The first thing we have to put in when a situation like this happens is emotional. You have to elevate the emotional group. They assimilated well, I have nothing to complain about, everyone accepted it well, treated me well. We had good workouts. We tried to make a strategy together, I believe it worked to a certain extent, so we have to understand why it didn’t work the rest to get a better result.

Rating of Soteldo as midfielder

We tried to remove one of the midfielders, we were playing with three. We think it’s better to open Barbosa on the wing, who is strong, he manages to make a strong mark on the edge that Palmeiras uses very well. Braga on the other side and Soteldo getting freer on the inside. In my view, it worked. That icing on the cake was missing, which would be the goal. Let’s think about what we’re going to do later, at the end of the game we need to make him more open, because we were losing and we put two forwards there. The idea is always to put one more to help Marcos Leonardo in the middle so he doesn’t get so alone.

Feeling after defeat

I left very upset. We deserved a better result. We know that we can play on equal terms with Palmeiras and that is not easy, we are talking about the championship leader. But as a result, we are not satisfied. As I said: in the week, we need to see what was missing to get the result, the performance was good, but the result was not. You can’t leave satisfied with that. Let’s fix it for the next game to get both.

substitutions

With one less, we knew that Palmeiras were going to retreat a little, so the speed, the drag, would not be important on either side. We chose Sánchez, who is experienced and knows how to find the pass through the middle, he knows how to control the game, and Ângelo, who then would have a drag on the right and left side of Santos. Since Palmeiras could close a little more, it was to find a pass between the lines with more quality since Zanocelo was yellow – just for that he left, he had a very good performance, doing what he had to do. We put Sánchez more rested and experienced.

Error in decision making

We have fulfilled the first part of the strategy. At halftime I had already talked to them that the second part of the strategy was missing, that is, blocking the Palmeiras team well and keeping the ball a little longer, we were delivering the ball. The idea was to block and keep the ball to control the game with possession. Barbosa is a young boy, he’s having opportunities now, he’s got a lot of talent, he managed to fulfill the first part of the strategy like everyone else, but in the second situation, let’s talk to him and put in training sessions so he can improve and Santos will win, that there will be an athlete who complies tactically. Maybe it’s a little experience that will make him better.

vision I had

For me, everything is new. It is the first situation in the professional and in a big team. It’s a good opportunity to learn more, always learn, and to improve our football experience. Santos is in a difficult situation, for a big team three defeats is not normal. It is to stop with the defeats for later the victory to appear too.

Soteldo

It will have to be day to day. Today we are hurt with the defeat, it is difficult to think of something for the next match. But tomorrow we’ll be rested and we’ll see. Really, Soteldo on the inside, Soteldo open… He has the quality to play in several roles there, so let’s see the best strategy to use in the next match.

What to work on next week

Santos is a great team, they can’t just defend themselves. A second part of the strategy was missing. We had trained in addition to defending strong as they did, we had to play, to keep the ball, not to give it to Palmeiras all the time. That’s what I think of football and I have to pass it on to them. Santos has quality athletes to do that.

Did Palmeiras surprise you?

I don’t know. We did not surprise. We agreed with the players on a strategy and I believe it worked. In terms of results, no, but in terms of the game, of control, the only thing missing was the second half, the better possession.